More than 50 volunteers turned out to help at the McKinnons Creek Salmon hatchery at Rangitata for the annual “fin clipping” day earlier this month.

A large contingent from Christchurch along with locals helped to clip nearly 45,000 salmon smolt marking them as hatchery-reared fish. This is a requirement under fish farming regulations and is done prior to releasing the 1 year old smolt into the Rangitata River.

The hatchery is run in conjunction with CSI Fish and Game and the Salmon and Riparian Support Trust and is entirely volunteer run. Everyone present enjoyed the fine day and the lunchtime BBQ and left feeling they had done something positive for the salmon fishery in the district.

If anyone would like to become involved with the hatchery contact the chairperson on 027-4422-454 or enquire with CSI Fish and Game. — Phil deJoux