The Waimate Garden Circle members have had a busy few months.

Phil and Lynne Wilde spoke about dahlia growing and displayed tables full of their wonderful, glorious coloured dahlias. Phil advised the names of each dahlia, what they were, how to care for them, how to stake them, why and how to carefully divide them and how to store once split. Who thought a dahlia was “just a dahlia”, they certainly are not.

At the annual meeting the speaker for the afternoon was member Katherine Dadley. Katherine spoke about her very interesting life around the world: house sitting, caring for people and various employment. It was very hard to name a country that Katherine hadn't been to for either holidays, cycling holidays or employment.

At the age of 21, she left for Sydney and that's where her travelling life started. House sitting sounded amazing in rather grand homes. She noted Kiwis were then wanted as employees as they were considered down to earth people, kind, honest and caring.

When time permitted Katherine visited many gardens including Kew, Hampton Court Palace and the Chelsea Flower Show. She went to many concerts at the Royal Albert Hall and also visited Laura Ashley's home. What a fantastic globe-trotting life Katherine has had but rather interesting to know she has settled in Waimate to call home but at the same time visiting more countries.

The annual meeting was opened by the vice-president Pauline Habershon who welcomed everyone present including a new member. Pauline gave the yearly report of the group's monthly activities, trips away and speakers. A very full and varied programme was completed for the year and members were thanked for their participation each month.

Nominations for president were called for and Pauline Habershon was unanimously elected unopposed. Officers elected were president Pauline Habershon, secretary Lizzie Williams, treasurer Jo Edger and committee members Maureen Newport, Jenny Rhodes, Kerry Struthers and Sandra Tait.

A mid-year pot luck lunch was held at the bowling club which was very successful and will be held again in future years. At this event we had speakers Judith Small and Lyn Chave demonstrating lovely arrangements of floral art.

This month we had a local plantsman Fred Grimwood talking about spring planting and when to do it. Many questions came from members and discussions were held about many things including the use of frost cloth, the weather, potting mix, parsnips, tomatoes, kiwifruit, onions, rust and white butterflies.

Fred was very knowledgeable and experienced with raising vegetable seeds and plants.

Next month the group will be visiting local gardens. — Kerry Struthers