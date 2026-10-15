From pipes and mains to pumps and treatment plants, the Waimate District Council has been upgrading water infrastructure throughout the district to help ensure legislative compliance and improve services for residents.

Last month, the audit and risk committee received a major projects report that identifies the status of water-related initiatives at varying stages of development.

The Hook-Waituna scheme would have a new water treatment plant, which included a pipe main and a generator, while residents of the Cannington-Motukaika and Waihaorunga schemes would be able to enjoy safer drinking water with the planned installation of end-point treatment (EPT) devices on their properties.

The projects are set to be completed by June 30, 2027, as will an upgrade to the water treatment plant in Lower Waihao rural water scheme, which links from a new nitrate-free water source near Bells Pond.

The upgrade builds on improvements in the area’s water infrastructure (new mains for Lower Waihao-Glenavy rural areas and town proper).

Meanwhile, the water treatment process to achieve compliance for the Waikakahi scheme is now under tender.

The council had also been addressing the needs of a growing urban population through the Te Kiteroa project.

This initiative involves the diversion of some properties from the Hook-Waituna scheme on to Waimate township water.

Design is also under way for provision of a dedicated rising main from High and Queen Sts to the cemetery.

A booster pump station for Bakers, Court, Hunts and Fitzmaurice Rds has also been designed, while the water main extension for Hunts Rd (including Wales, Centre and Short Sts) will be completed later this month.

This year, the council finished similar extensions on Garland and Point Bush Rds with the pump station being commissioned to provide firefighting flows.

While the contract to replace the cover for the urban water reservoir has been delayed, wastewater pipes in the urban network received upgrades, particularly on Augustine St and Gorge Rd.

The council also installed a new aerator to expedite the treatment of urban wastewater, remove odours and enhance treatment quality to align with resource consent conditions.

To help manage stormwater flooding, the council is looking to maintain overland flow pathways and is in the process of completing consent-related work for a drainage area along Park Rd and soakage pits on Belt St. — Allied Media