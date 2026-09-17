Taking part in the first edition of the new South Canterbury Plunket multicultural playgroup are (from left) Timaru District Council community partnership team lead Jess Hurst, Elizabeth Contreras and William, Yuumi Kasamatsu and Kaito, Kath Halkett and Victor, Breanna Cook and Genevieve, Rianne Randhawa and Kavishar and Michelle Phillips and Liam. Photo: Connor Haley

The people and places that make the Timaru district a great place to call home have once again been celebrated with a week full of events and activities.

Last week, the Timaru district took part in Welcoming Week, a national initiative that encourages communities across the country to celebrate belonging, cultural diversity and the connections that help people feel at home whether they are newcomers or mana whenua.

Timaru District Council community partnership team lead Jess Hurst said it was the third year the district had taken part in the initiative.

“It’s something that is vitally important because all of these different cultures are here, living in our district.

“Ultimately what we want is that everyone that lives here in Timaru feels welcome, feels connected and feels like this is their home.”

The week started with a Whakatau ā Iwi at Arowhenua Marae, where newcomers to the district were welcomed and given the opportunity to learn about local tikanga.

The Timaru District Library then hosted a Living Library event where instead of checking out a book, you checked out a person and learnt about their story, culture and how they ended up in Timaru.

Multicultural Aoraki and The Y teamed up to host an International Vibes Night that was attended by more than 60 international students from high schools around the district.

Mrs Hurst said it was a fantastic event.

“It seems silly to say, but it was joyous.

“It was fun and vibrant, and everyone seemed to just be laughing, smiling and getting into all the games.

“I think the two organisations will now be looking at partnering again to do something like that monthly.”

Children, toddlers and family listen to the 'Rainbow Fish' in Arabic at a previous Welcome Week event at the Timaru District Library. Photo: Connor Haley

South Canterbury Plunket also supported the week by launching a new multicultural playgroup.

The weekly group is being hosted by Kath Halkett, a Plunket mum originally from Venezuela.

Mrs Halkett said the new group would focus on learning about a new country each week.

“I wanted to do something different and something that would engage people, so I thought we could talk about a different country each week but also celebrate whatever is happening that week around the world.

“For example next week we’re going to talk about Chile because it’s their national day.

“It’s just sharing fun facts about the country and then the kids have each been given a passport and will be given a stamp and a sticker of the the flag of the country that we’re visiting that week.

“Maybe in 20 years these kids are going to look back, see the passport and it’s going to be a nice keepsake for them.”

It was important to celebrate the multicultural nature of Timaru, she said.

“I think everybody in Timaru knows somebody living here that was not born here and from my experiences, everybody is very open to learn about where you’re from and what things you do.

“That’s something that I want to bring to the group too.

“What we do in our counties, the things people eat that are different and just giving mums the opportunities to share their experiences from their countries and what they thought about New Zealand when they first came.”

South Canterbury Plunket community services co-ordinator Louise Haley said it was great to have a multicultural group up and running again.

“Having Kath at the helm is perfect.

“Groups are such an important way for families to meet, connect and create their own support systems, friendships and their own wee village.

“Starting it in Welcoming Week with Jess Hurst was also really special.

“She is such an asset to the council and our community.”

The week concluded with the Disability Youth Club hosting a special Pasifika performance with the children then getting a chance to try on costumes and learn some of the dance moves.

Mrs Hurst said it had been great to see so many local organisations get on board and host events and activities.

“All I have to do is send a few emails out and it’s a yes.

“People see the value in it, they want to get involved and it’s lovely to see the partnerships that are happening as well.

“Where it’s not necessarily just one organisation doing something, they’re doing it together.

“It has been beautiful to see.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz