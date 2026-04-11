Obituary: Philip Trusttum, artist

Philip Trusttum. Photo: supplied/Christchurch Art Gallery

New Zealand figurative expressionist artist Philip Trusttum was an internationally regarded creator of large-scale, energetic paintings. His works are in private and institutional collections throughout New Zealand. Trusttum also exhibited in Australia, Europe and the United States. Born in Raetihi, Trusttum studied at the University of Canterbury’s School of Fine Arts and associated with future stars of the arts world such as Colin McCahon, Toss Woollaston and Doris Lusk. By now a confirmed Cantabrian, Trusttum turned hard work — he insisted on painting every day — into a popular and prolific career. Trusttum was also a mentor to many emerging artists. He was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to art in 2021. Philip Trusttum died on March 4 aged 85. — Agencies/Allied Media