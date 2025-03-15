Obituary: Roger Pratt, cinematographer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Born in Leicester, Pratt cut his cinematic teeth as a clapper loader on Monty Python and the Holy Grail. His first film was a short, Black Angel, which screened as curtain-raiser before The Empire Strikes Back; his first feature was by the same director, Roger Christian but his second film, Brazil, was his breakthrough.
Directed by Python Terry Gilliam, who he had struck up a friendship with on Holy Grail, it fast became a cult classic and a calling card. In 1999 Pratt received as Oscar nomination for The End Of The Affair; he was also Bafta-nominated for that film and Chocolat.
His work on 1989’s Batman created a colour palette and aesthetic which the series has followed ever since. Roger Pratt died on December 31 aged 77. — APL/Agencies