Obituary: Roger Pratt, cinematographer

British cinematographer Roger Pratt, BSC poses with a director's viewfinder, circa 1995. Photo: Getty Images

Roger Pratt brought fantasy to reality. The British cinematographer realised the vision of many film-makers but his particular skill was fantasy films, having been director of photography for more than 35 movies, including Batman, Brazil, 12 Monkeys and several Harry Potter films.

Born in Leicester, Pratt cut his cinematic teeth as a clapper loader on Monty Python and the Holy Grail. His first film was a short, Black Angel, which screened as curtain-raiser before The Empire Strikes Back; his first feature was by the same director, Roger Christian but his second film, Brazil, was his breakthrough.

Directed by Python Terry Gilliam, who he had struck up a friendship with on Holy Grail, it fast became a cult classic and a calling card. In 1999 Pratt received as Oscar nomination for The End Of The Affair; he was also Bafta-nominated for that film and Chocolat.

His work on 1989’s Batman created a colour palette and aesthetic which the series has followed ever since. Roger Pratt died on December 31 aged 77. — APL/Agencies