Despite a lack of narrative structure and frequent flashes forward and back through time, Clint Bentley’s quiet drama about a logger in early 20th-century America relentlessly moves like the train it dreams of.
Obituary: In the chilling final scene of Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 masterpiece, The Godfather, the door to Michael Corleone’s office is closed in the face of his wife, Kay. It simultaneously signified the opening of many more doors for the career of actor Diane Keaton.
Bugonia, the latest black comedy from "Greek freak" director Yorgos Lanthimos, sees his uniquely absurdist gaze focusing on screen-dependent conspiracy theorists helplessly consumed by their bizarro beliefs.
When radars at a military fort in Alaska detect a rogue nuclear missile heading in the direction of Chicago, the US high command begins a race against the clock to identify who launched it and how to respond.