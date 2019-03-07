'Blackbird' Bjork

Anna Coddington in Bjork: All Is Full of Love. Photo: Supplied

A cello can be a great percussion instrument and the bass clarinet can squawk like a didgeridoo under the hands of musicians in the Blackbird Ensemble.

The classical-based orchestra is expert at putting an inventive twist on arrangements.

''The way we treat our instruments, as capable of much more than one sound, we try to be more inventive to bring a greater colour palette to musical performance.''

Claire Cowan

For founder Claire Cowan, who has a special interest in flamenco music and dance, that means creating complementary visual aspects to match the music it presents, which is mostly rarely performed classical and popular music by living composers.

''Listening to music is always a multi-sensory experience. Whether that's us being aware of the old lady unwrapping cough lozenges next to us during a quiet bit, or whether we can relax and move freely on the dance floor whilst the the bass pulses through our chests - the audial part can never be separated from what we see and feel.

''It creates a world for our audience and a deeper listening experience, we believe.''

Cowan, who studied composition at Auckland University, writes music for concerts, film and theatre.

She has done work for Auckland Theatre Company and her television scoring credits included the six-part mini series Hillary for TVNZ.

As an orchestral arranger, she has also done work for many of New Zealand's pop talents such as Dave Dobbyn, The Modern Maori Quartet, Jon Toogood, Julia Deans and Bic Runga. In 2015, she was composer in residence with Orchestra Wellington when she created a new violin concerto for Amalia Hall.

Her work has been performed by soloists and ensembles throughout the United States, New Zealand, Europe, Japan and Australia.

She founded Blackbird Ensemble in 2010 - a group of up to about 25 mostly classical musicians.

The name came from its origins as an offshoot of the Blackbird String Quartet - the black comes from the traditional ''concert blacks'' uniform and the ''bird'' part comes from the last name of one of our original players, Sophie Bird.

Its first show The Arvo Part Experience was performed in the basement chamber of a restaurant, lit entirely by candlelight.

The sellout concert led the group to create another show, The Duino Elegies the following year, with music by Phillip Glass, Thomas Newman, Radiohead and Bjork and excerpts of Rilke's poetry read by Oliver Driver.

Since then, the group has gone on to perform eight more theatre-musical shows including By the Sea, The Ballet Banquet, The Wilderness, The Night Sky, Dreams, and Carnivale.

''[It] has existed since then in a flexible format. It morphs into whatever form we need to perform the current themed music - whether that's an intimate string quintet or a full 30-piece orchestra.''

While some members have appeared in most of its shows, there have never been two shows with the same cast.

Its latest show Bjork: All Is Full of Love is filled with ''our very favourite players hand-picked for their unique blend of talents''.

Added to the musicians are singers Anna Coddington and Priya Sami (from the Sami Sisters). Coddington performed in the show's first run in 2017 and Sami has come on board for the new production.

''Anna was in from the first time I mentioned Bjork's name. Priya is a new addition and I can't wait to see her unique takes on the songs with her elastic vocal stylings.''

The show includes songs from eight of Bjork's solo albums from Debut (1993) through to Vulnicura (2015).

Cowan, a ''huge'' Bjork fan, devised the show after attending the Icelandic artist's travelling digital exhibition.

''I learned she was approaching 50 years old. I realised this was indeed the perfect time to celebrate her significant body of work.''

She is an admirer of Bjork for many reasons - one being her career has steadily produced music that sits on the edge of pop and experimental.

''She's forever curious, and brings her enthusiasm to so many projects with other amazing artists.

''Her work is always highly personal, political and powerful. She makes bold statements and is absolutely uniquely herself - she's a legend and an icon and a role model.

''So many things make her special, and let's not forget that voice.''

Cowan describes the show as a ''dreamy and magical exploration of the music of Bjork, given the all-encompassing Blackbird treatment''.