Chemical Brothers to headline Electric Avenue

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The English DJ duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will bring their live show to the festival, promoting their newly released album For That Beautiful Feeling.
The 12-hour festival will take place in Hagley Park on February 24, with favourites Six60, L.A.B, and Shapeshifter also featuring.
UK drum and bass producers Hybrid Minds, and popular Australian house duo Flight Facilities are also set to play the festival.
Presale tickets are out on Thursday, September 21.
Electric Avenue 2024 lineup: The Chemical Brothers, Six60, Hybrid Minds, L.A.B, Shapeshifter, Synthony, Lime Cordiale, Flight Facilities, Lee Mvtthews, Cosmos Midnight, JessB, Shockone, Greentea Peng, Opiuo, The Rions, Kc Lights, Lady Shaka, Rei, Cassie Henderson, Fleetmac Wood, Luca George, Dick Johnson, Frank Booker, Kedu Carlo, 1 Drop Nation, Ashy, Beacon Bloom, Sanoi, Jack Page, Goose, Corban Tupou, and Patella.