Chemical Brothers to headline Electric Avenue

Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands of The Chemical Brothers on stage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. Photo: Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The Chemical Brothers will headline Electric Avenue in Christchurch in February.

The English DJ duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons will bring their live show to the festival, promoting their newly released album For That Beautiful Feeling.

The 12-hour festival will take place in Hagley Park on February 24, with favourites Six60, L.A.B, and Shapeshifter also featuring.

UK drum and bass producers Hybrid Minds, and popular Australian house duo Flight Facilities are also set to play the festival.

Presale tickets are out on Thursday, September 21.

Electric Avenue 2024 lineup: The Chemical Brothers, Six60, Hybrid Minds, L.A.B, Shapeshifter, Synthony, Lime Cordiale, Flight Facilities, Lee Mvtthews, Cosmos Midnight, JessB, Shockone, Greentea Peng, Opiuo, The Rions, Kc Lights, Lady Shaka, Rei, Cassie Henderson, Fleetmac Wood, Luca George, Dick Johnson, Frank Booker, Kedu Carlo, 1 Drop Nation, Ashy, Beacon Bloom, Sanoi, Jack Page, Goose, Corban Tupou, and Patella.