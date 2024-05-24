Dunedin date for Crowded House on Aust/NZ tour

Neil Finn of Crowded House at the band's last show in Dunedin in 2021. Photo: Linda Robertson.

Crowded House will play Dunedin’s Town Hall on Tuesday, November 12.

The show is part of the band’s 2024 Australia and New Zealand Gravity Stairs Tour, in support of the new album which will be released next Friday.

The highly anticipated tour kicks off on November 9 in Wellington and wraps December 14 in Brisbane.

Pre-sales begin Monday, 27 May, at 11am, and tickets will be available to the general public on 30 May at 12 noon.

Produced by the band with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco), Gravity Stairs features Crowded House’s current incarnation of Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn and Liam Finn.

Neil Finn said he was “so looking forward to getting amongst our people having practiced in the northern hemisphere for a few months".

"The band will be running hot and we can’t wait to sing with you and elevate our collective spirits."

Speaking about the album title Gravity Stairs, Neil Finn said the name was inspired by an unnaturally heavy stone staircase near where he holidays.

"The Gravity Stairs are symbolic of the struggle to ascend, acknowledging the opposing forces of weight on the mechanics of living. It’s an act of will every day.”