The world according to Bono

Bono with his father, Bob Hewson, "I’m only starting to realise now that he might have been a lot more likeable than I was. And funny. And charming."

The new film Bono: Stories of Surrender begins with the U2 singer re-enacting the moment his life almost ended: December 2016, an operating theatre in Mount Sinai hospital, New York. As the camera circles him on a minimal, starkly lit set, he climbs on to a table and mimes the actions of the cardiac surgeon who sawed through his chest bone with "the combined forces of science and butchery".

The eight-hour emergency operation on what he calls his "‘eccentric heart" was a success, but soon afterwards, a complication left him struggling to breathe for several long, life-threatening minutes.

Given all that, I ask him, is he taking things even a little bit slower these days?

He nods, smiling. "It was Edge [U2’s guitarist] who once said I treated my body as an inconvenience, but I’m definitely trying to be more respectful of my physical self after what happened. I think I’m getting a bit better at it."

Dressed in a vintage khaki green US army jacket, black T-shirt and jeans, his eyes framed by round, rose-tinted spectacles, Bono looks relaxed, if battle-worn. We are sitting on a terrace in the expansive garden of his house in Killiney, County Dublin, on the first tentatively warm day of the summer.

Below us, through tall trees, the full expanse of Dublin Bay is visible and, from time to time, the shouts and laughter of bathers braving the waters drifts upwards on the breeze. "You should be able to see the sun glinting off the glass roof of the Martello tower we used to have," he says, signalling in the direction of Bray, a seaside town a few miles up the coast, where he and his wife, Ali Hewson, lived in the early 1980s, when, driven by his unbounded ambition, U2’s ascendancy was just beginning.

I first crossed paths with Bono at a pivotal moment in that journey in May 1987, when I travelled to Rome to interview him for the NME. The occasion was the first date of the European leg of The Joshua Tree world tour and, with hindsight, the devotion of the thousands of Italian fans in the outdoor Stadio Flaminio amphitheatre was a signal of what was to come.

All that seems a long time ago. Next year will mark 50 years of U2’s existence; at least one celebratory documentary is in the offing, as well as — intriguingly — a Netflix drama series produced by JJ Abrams (Star Trek, Mission: Impossible III, Lost) and scripted by Anthony McCarten, who wrote the screenplay for the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Bono’s Stories of Surrender is drawn from his 2022 memoir and subsequent one-man stage show. Directed by Andrew Dominik, it prefigures that celebratory reappraisal of U2’s career and, as our conversation attests, it arrives at a moment of serious self-reflection. The singer recently turned 65. From here on, it seems, his focus will be on making music rather than campaigning, a decision underpinned in part by a newfound understanding of his own mortality.

"I will have to stop doing some of what I have been doing elsewhere in order to do this thing that I have been given since I was 16 or 17," he says.

In the film, vignettes from his suburban childhood and fractured adolescence — his mother, Iris, died when he was 14 — rub against anecdotes about his activist encounters with some of the most influential people on the planet, including Bill Gates, George Soros, George W. Bush and Nelson Mandela.

Bono is on camera throughout, playing several versions of himself — rock star, dogged campaigner, but also plaintive son in search of his father’s blessing and driven teenager wired on punk — as well as deftly impersonating a passing parade of characters, including his father, the three other members of U2 and even the great Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti. "It is", he quips at one point, "the world according to me". As such, it will be manna for the faithful and anathema to those for whom very little of Bono goes a long way. Same as it ever was.

The performance is revealing to a degree. "The mask reveals the man," as Bono says knowingly at one point.

How does he feel about that John Updike quote: "Celebrity is a mask that eats into the face?"

He smiles. "I’d say it’s about your choice of mask that is sometimes more revealing. I have a particular thing about what I could call ‘bogus authenticity’. I remember the first time I saw us on the telly, thinking: ‘That’s someone who is trying to look how he thinks you should be on the telly, but he doesn’t know the first thing about it’."

Having known Bono for a time and enjoyed his company, I’ve always been intrigued by the disjuncture between his private and public self, the latter tending to be less mischievous and, at times, altogether more earnest-sounding. When I mention this, he replies: "Yes. Yes. And you were right."

And is he still like that? "Yes."

Bono, at 65, is stepping back from his activism to focus on the band.

Bono, the consummate performer, takes centre stage for much of the film, but for me, the picture is most revealing when he speaks of the people and places that shaped him: his father, with whom he had an often thorny relationship; the mother he lost; the enduring friendships that began his almost ordinary childhood and adolescence on Cedarwood Rd in north Dublin and later at Mount Temple school, where, in the same fateful week in September 1976, he met Alison Stewart, his future wife, and the three fellow pupils with whom he would form U2.

It turns out that my Observer colleague Killian Fox’s father, Tony, taught Bono biology in the late 1960s and early 70s. Tony tells me he remembers "parking up at school one day and hearing a rumpus coming from the music room, all this crashing and banging. It turned out to be Bono and his gang when they were just getting going". What was the young Paul Hewson like as a pupil? "He was a character, and I respected him for that. He wasn’t disruptive in any way, but he was, how shall I put it, noisy."

As Bono tells me, the education that really mattered to him came from elsewhere. "Those nights as teenagers, when we’d meet up at Gavin Friday’s house up the road and sit in the ‘good room’ and talk about Picasso and Brecht and listen to Bowie. It was all about art, trying to find yourself through art. Back then, it was almost a matter of life and death for people like us. It was that serious."

At one point in the film, Bono says of his childhood self: "I was born with my fists up." Was he combative even before he lost his mother?

He pauses. "I went to a primary school called the Ink Bottle school when I was just 3 years old and I remember on the second day, there was a scrap. At 3! There were a few early scraps at Mount Temple, too, so maybe my fists were up because that was just the nature of the beast back then. But things definitely went south on me when my mother died. I started to feel abandoned, and that was a different thing altogether."

The previous evening we had attended together a live home-town performance by his close friend Friday, where, in between songs, the artist regaled the audience with anecdotes about his childhood and family life, referencing those shared formative years on Cedarwood Rd more than once.

When I speak to Friday a few days later, I ask him about that time. "I was just getting to know Bono when [his mother died]. It’s maybe a strange thing to say, but I think her death created him in a way. For me, the lines he speaks about her are the most powerful and the most revealing. When he says that the family ‘disappeared’ after she died, there’s a real brutal honesty to that."

In the film, Bono describes how, in the wake of his mother’s death, he suddenly found himself in "a house of rage and melancholy" in which she was never spoken of. His life became, for a time, "a river of silence" that someone less strong-willed might have drowned in.

Like other musicians who lost their mothers when they were young — John Lennon and Paul McCartney being the most obvious — Bono’s sense of deep loss seems to have transmuted into a desire to remake himself anew. "There was something about him, even then, that was different," says Friday. "I was very shy as a kid and I remember being almost bewildered by the extraordinary confidence he had. At the time, I thought it was a Protestant thing."

As the film makes clear, Bono’s late father, Brendan "Bob" Hewson, was a man for whom paternal encouragement did not come easily. Their relationship is acutely evoked on screen in scenes in which Bono sits at a table on the semi-darkened stage and relives the stilted, but often darkly humorous conversations they had over pints of Guinness in Finnegan’s pub in Dalkey. It was a fraught bonding ritual familiar to Irishmen of a certain generation. In his memoir, Bono writes: "We stare at each other. Talk around each other. Occasionally, we talk to each other."

By the time he developed the cancer that ended his life in 2001, Bob Hewson had finally, as Bono wryly puts it, "become comfortable with his son being loved and loathed, which is the price of popularity in Ireland".

Having written the book and evoked his father on stage and on screen, is he any closer to understanding him?

"I’m only starting to realise now, after playing my father night after night on stage," he says, "that he might have been a lot more likeable than I was. And funny. And charming. It would have been easy to caricature him, but that would have misrepresented his complexity."

In May 2023, I watched Bono play the final date of that one-man stage show, at the Teatro di San Carlo in Naples, the oldest opera house in the world. As the show drew to a close, he sang one of his late father’s favourite songs, Torna a Surriento. It was a characteristic move, if a risky one given the setting, but the Italian audience lapped it up, rising to their feet with shouts of: "Bravo, maestro!".

It seemed like there was a tear in his eye at the end ...

"Yes," he says, "and it was OK. It’s a sad song to sing even if you are not thinking about your father."

He pauses. "In one sense, my dad could not have been less ambitious, and I’ve sometimes thought [recently] that maybe he was right to make his life and friends the priority rather than ideas. He certainly made the family a priority."

In terms of his own family, his daughter, Eve, is a successful actor and his son, Elijah, fronts an acclaimed rock band, Inhaler. How did he feel when Elijah followed in his footsteps?

"In a way, the last thing you want anybody you love to do is to put themselves out there," he says. "For me, that always brought a lot of judgement and unpleasantness and, even though I pretended it was just water off a duck’s back — and to some degree it is — it hurt. I’m much thicker-skinned now but, when I was younger, the armour wasn’t on properly. That’s what I don’t want for my kids. And, by the way, they don’t suffer from it. Elijah is close to understanding who he is now, but, for me, art was always an attempt to identify myself."

Receiving the medal of freedom from Joe Biden at the White House, January 2025.

One consequence of his recent reflections, it seems, is that the singer has recently stepped away from what seemed like an integral part of his life’s work — the efforts to marshal western politicians to engage with structural global inequality to prevent avoidable deaths in sub-Saharan Africa.

At the end of 2023, without fanfare, Bono stepped down from the board of the One, the campaigning organisation he co-founded in 2004. It seemed an acknowledgment not just of his age, but of a decision he had made to reset his own priorities towards his family and his band.

There have been times when he recognised the contradiction between his two callings. When I spoke to him in 2009, Bono had acknowledged that his relentless campaigning had caused friction with his other band members: "They thought that it would distract me. And more than that, they were just not into it at all."

When I remind him, he nods and says: "Yep, I could have lost the band."

And yet he continued to somehow juggle two jobs, both of which were all-consuming. How hard was that?

"Let me put it this way: I won’t go to my grave thinking I wasted my time in terms of my activism. I might, however, go to my grave thinking there was that one U2 song I let go of, when it was so close and I went out the back door before it was finished."

Over four decades, Bono’s pragmatic approach to activism for African debt relief and the provision of retroviral medicines to treat HIV/Aids has seen him justifiably lauded — but also criticised for, among other things, having a white saviour complex, being hypocritical about his tax affairs, and cosying up to rightwing Republicans and the world’s elites, whose vast wealth, his critics argue, remains an essential part of the problem he is attempting to solve.