His songs will make you cry

Elmiene. Photo: supplied

Soul singer Elmiene (AKA Abdala Elamin) is resolute in his mission statement: "If I can’t make you cry, I’ve failed," he has said. A sage elder lives inside this 23-year-old, whose work is in tune with the idea that music has the power to heal. Full of atmospheric R&B, gospel and classical flourishes, Elmiene’s freeform sound vibrates with feeling, while his lyrics examine complex familial and romantic bonds and how the two intersect in his life.

The Oxford-raised vocalist, who recently made the Brits Rising Star shortlist, introduced himself to the world with a cover of D’Angelo’s Untitled (How Does It Feel) in early 2021. Putting his strikingly rich voice front and centre, it attracted the attention of some of British music’s most influential tastemakers. Soon, Elmiene found himself in the studio with UK funky pioneer Lil Silva, who in turn introduced him to future collaborators Stormzy and Sampha. His A-list fans seem to grow by the day — Elton John recently described Elmiene as "one of Britain’s great new artists" — perhaps because across three dazzling EPs his music has remained as compelling as it is cleansing.

Stirring new EP For the Deported speaks to the current humanitarian crisis in Sudan, distilling the singer’s hopes, anxieties and fears into song without blunting the reality of the stories at its core. — The Observer