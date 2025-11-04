Longtime Dragon guitarist Robert Taylor dies

Robert Taylor, a longtime member of New Zealand band Dragon, has died.

Taylor joined the band, known for songs such as April Sun in Cuba, Rain, and Are You Old Enough?, in 1974.

AudioCulture shared the news on Facebook.

"AudioCulture is sad to learn of the death of one of New Zealand’s best-known lead guitarists, Robert Taylor - longtime member of Dragon.

"On the recording of the band’s big hit ‘April Sun in Cuba’ - written by keyboardist Paul Hewson on a broken guitar - it is Taylor who plays the chunky two chords on which the song is based."

In 1977, just as the band began to have its string of big radio hits, Taylor penned a short account of his life thus far: “Born in Waipukarau, New Zealand … son of an ice cream manufacturer and housewife … rugby and blues licks with the Māoris … confirmed in the Anglican church… won a scholarship to Wellington Uni … majored in English … English lecturer dealt dope, ran a rock band: goodbye studies … joined acid-symphonic rock’n’roll band Mammal ...”

Fellow New Zealand band Hello Sailor also posted to Facebook after learning the news."So sad to hear we’ve lost Robert Taylor. A lovely man and such a tasty player. Rock on old chum."