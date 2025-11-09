Obituary: Sonny Curtis, musician

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Crickets, Curtis was raised in Texas and a schoolboy friend of future bandmate Buddy Holly. He left the band before Holly became a star, but rejoined after his friend’s death in 1959.
Curtis was writing commercial jingles in 1970 when he pitched his song Love Is All Around to CBS for its new comedy about a single woman hired as a TV producer in Minneapolis. The theme was a minor hit and covered by artists as diverse as Sammy Davis jun, Joan Jett and Husker Du. Curtis made a handful of solo albums and hit the country Top 20 with the 1981 single Good Ol’ Girls. In later years, he continued to play with other members of the Crickets. He died on September 19 aged 88. — Agencies/Allied Media