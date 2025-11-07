Starling to take centre stage with choir

A featured feathered artist will fill Nelson Centre of Music Arts with birdsong at the weekend.

Nelson composer Mary Celeste has created a choral programme that celebrates birdsong and all things celestial. It includes a composition she wrote that is dedicated to and stars her pet starling named Matisse.

Motet For a Starling Called Matisse is inspired by her pet of nearly 12 years. Written between 2020 and 2025, Celeste’s motet tells the story of their life together in the composer’s home in Nelson.

She and Matisse first became best mates when she saved the young starling from a neighbour’s dog, she told RNZ Concert.

“I happened to be talking to my neighbour over the fence, and her dog found a baby starling on the ground. My neighbour grabbed it away from the dog, thrusted at me, and we've been together ever since. It was nearly 12 years ago."

Composer Mary Celeste and starling Matisse have been together nearly 12 years. Photo: supplied

The 20-minute long piece tells the story of their friendship.

“It's a motet in seven movements for unaccompanied choir, and it tells the story of our life together from finding her on the ground that day, to what she looked like as a baby and how I worked out how to feed her and care for her.”

The bird is comfortable on the stage, having been involved in earlier versions of the work and enjoys the applause and attention, Celeste said.

“In fact, she was buzzing for days afterwards. I think it was the most exciting day of her life.”

Celeste says she started work on the piece a few years back and got the Matisse nod of approval.

“When I played it back on my notation software, she'd often come and sit on my shoulder and sing along with it."

Getting her to rehearsals and performances required some guile, she said.

Matisse performs in a small cage so she doesn’t get spooked and fly away.

“The first one, she didn't sing a note. She just sat there and looked miserable, and I was starting to get a little bit worried.

“But the second one, she did start singing. As soon as we sang something really loud, she suddenly perked up and joined in, and then she kept singing after that.”

Matisse has a full aviary in Celeste’s living room but loves to hang out with her around the house.

“When she sits on my shoulder and sings her full song in my ear, I just feel like the most privileged person in the world.”

And the bird doesn’t just love to sing - she speaks too. Her favourite word is “gorgeous,” Celeste said.

“That's her happy word."