Obituary: Rick Davies, musician

English musician and keyboard player Rick Davies performs live on stage with Supertramp on tour in the US in June, 1979. Photo: Getty Images

Rick Davies was the co-founder, singer and songwriter of worldwide chart-topping British band Supertramp. Born in Swindon, Davies had a passion for jazz, blues and rock’n’roll from a young age. He was in a variety of bands, including one with future star Gilbert O’Sullivan, but ended up working as a welder when success proved elusive. Determined to give it one more try Davies formed Supertramp in 1970 and the band was soon signed to US label A&M’s new UK sub-label. After two moderately successful records, 1974’s Crime Of The Century enjoyed commercial and critical success. Davies, a keyboardist, co-wrote the band’s music with Roger Hodgson. A string of hits followed, including Goodbye Stranger, Take the Long Way Home, The Logical Song and Give a Little Bit. The band’s 1979 album Breakfast in America won two Grammys and sold over 18 million copies. Supertramp split in 1988 but was reformed by Davies in 1997. The band continued touring until Davies had to retire in 2015 due to his having multiple myeloma. He died from complications of the disease on September 6, aged 81. — Agencies/Allied Media