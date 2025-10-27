Nothing B grade about organ recital

David Burchell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Organist David Burchell gave a recital on Norma the town hall organ yesterday afternoon. A reasonable-sized audience was generally in awe of the virtuosity of the musician and the magnificence of the instrument.

Entitled "Norma’s B-List", the programme included music from the 1600s to contemporary times, comprising works all by composers with surnames beginning with the letter B, although none by Burchell (or Bouman!).

They opened with Suite Gothique by Leon Boellmann (1862-97). The four-movement suite began with a strong chordal Introduction , a minuet followed, then Priere a Notre-Dame was lyrically beautiful with softer settings before ending with a Toccata — true to style, fast, forward moving and melodically prominent.

A further display of dexterity followed with Praeludium in D Major by Buxtehaude (1637-1707). Next came Adagio in E Major by Frank Bridge (1879-1941) and a turbulent delivery of Prelude and Fugue B minor BWV 544 by J. S. Bach.

Brahms wrote very little specifically for organ, but near the end of his life composed the choral prelude Herzlich tut mich verlangen Op.Posth.122 No.10 , with the familiar text of "Oh Sacred head Sore Wounded".

Serenade for Organ Op.22 by Derek Bourgeois (1941-2017) was more contemporary in style. Qualifying for inclusion by the B minor key was Deuxieme Chorale in B minor by Cesar Franck (1822-90) — short and cheerful, dancing along in 6/8 rhythm. Elfes by Joseph Bonnet (1884-1944) was also bright and quite chirpy.

Festive Toccata by Denis Bedard (1950 -) demonstrated true toccata character — showy and commanding, demanding brilliant technique from both hands and feet. An excellent and very professional afternoon recital.