Music Review: Belle and Sebastian

This first in a series of EPs from Glaswegian folk-poppers Belle and Sebastian feels like an intentional harking back to a similar run of 1997 releases that helped certify their indie cred.

Twenty years on, older and perhaps a little wiser, silver-tongued frontman Stuart Murdoch still finds himself "in the self-same places" on ’70s-styled opener Sweet Dew Lee, while observing the changes to his community and friends in the nostalgic We Were Beautiful.

Better is the catchy protest pop of The Girl Doesn’t Get It, a riposte to the current dystopian media landscape.

• Belle and Sebastian. How to Solve our Human Problems Part One. Matador.

• ★★★ (out of five)

— Jeremy Quinn