Music Review: Miguel

Drinking deeply of psychedelic rock and Aquarian philosophy, soul smoothie Miguel returns with fourth long-player War and Leisure, an intoxicating and deeply personal blend of the sensual and the spiritual.
As with Frank Ocean, his arsenal comprises a seductive falsetto croon, an ability to channel past greats (Prince’s smutty fingerprints are all over Told You So), and slick, modern arrangements — layering funk guitar and liquid keys over low-end hip-hop grooves on the lysergic Banana Clipper, or Caramelo Duro’s lively Latin strut — leaving little doubt that its creator is a hypnotic, buoyant nu-soul talent.
• Miguel. War and Leisure. RCA.
• ★★★★ (out of five)
Single download: Sky Walker
For those who like: Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Prince
— John Hayden