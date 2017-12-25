Music Review: Miguel

Drinking deeply of psychedelic rock and Aquarian philosophy, soul smoothie Miguel returns with fourth long-player War and Leisure, an intoxicating and deeply personal blend of the sensual and the spiritual.

As with Frank Ocean, his arsenal comprises a seductive falsetto croon, an ability to channel past greats (Prince’s smutty fingerprints are all over Told You So), and slick, modern arrangements — layering funk guitar and liquid keys over low-end hip-hop grooves on the lysergic Banana Clipper, or Caramelo Duro’s lively Latin strut — leaving little doubt that its creator is a hypnotic, buoyant nu-soul talent.

• Miguel. War and Leisure. RCA.

• ★★★★ (out of five)

Single download: Sky Walker

For those who like: Frank Ocean, The Weeknd, Prince

— John Hayden