Obituary: David Sanborn, musician

Portrait of jazz musician David Sanborn, Chicago, Illinois, July 29, 1989. Photo: Getty Images

Peripatetic saxophonist David Sanborn easily crossed over from jazz to rock and back again in a storied career. The Florida-born musician recorded with Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Carly Simon, performed live with David Bowie and The Rolling Stones, and released more than 30 albums in his own right, six of which were Grammy winners. It was a cruel childhood disease — Sanborn contracted polio aged 3 — which set him on his musical journey, once saying having to lie in bed a lot meant radio, and music, fired his imagination. A gifted soloist and arranger, Sanborn was in demand as a session and pick-up player from his mid-teens, and grew to became a jazz and rock legend. He died on May 12 aged 78. — Agencies.