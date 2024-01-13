Obituary: Geordie Walker, musician

Kevin "Geordie" Walker of Killing Joke at Conny Plank's studio outside Cologne, Germany on January 23, 1982. Photo: Getty Images

Influential guitarist Kevin "Geordie" Walker was the only constant member of British post-punk pioneers Killing Joke. A self-taught musician, Walker had never been in a band when he answered an ad from future band-mate Jaz Coleman looking for a guitarist. The aggressive, abrasive wall of noise produced by Walker soon became Killing Joke’s trademark and it was soon imitated — bands as diverse as Metallica, Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails and Soundgarden all cited Killing Joke as a key musical influence. Walker recorded 15 studio albums with Killing Joke and also played in a variety of side projects. He died on November 26, aged 64. — Agencies