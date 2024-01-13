Obituary: Geordie Walker, musician

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Influential guitarist Kevin "Geordie" Walker was the only constant member of British post-punk pioneers Killing Joke. A self-taught musician, Walker had never been in a band when he answered an ad from future band-mate Jaz Coleman looking for a guitarist. The aggressive, abrasive wall of noise produced by Walker soon became Killing Joke’s trademark and it was soon imitated — bands as diverse as Metallica, Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails and Soundgarden all cited Killing Joke as a key musical influence. Walker recorded 15 studio albums with Killing Joke and also played in a variety of side projects. He died on November 26, aged 64. — Agencies