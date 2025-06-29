Obituary: Jesse Colin Young, musician

Jesse Colin Young performs at City Winery on July 11, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Jesse Colin Young was a prolific musician but remained forever best-known for one of his earliest releases, The Youngbloods’ era-defining cover of Dino Valenti’s Get Together. A modest hit when first released in 1967, it caught fire when re-released two years later and quickly became an anthem of the anti-Vietnam War movement. New York-born Young said he never tired of performing the song because people always sang the chorus: "Come on, people now/Smile on your brother/Everybody get together/Try to love one another right now". Young, previously a solo artist, formed The Youngbloods as a duo with Jerry Corbitt in the mid-60s. The Youngbloods split in 1972 and Young, once more a soloist, released a string of well-received albums and was a touring opening act for the likes of the Eagles and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. He released his final album in 2020 and was still touring up until two years ago. Jesse Colin Young died on March 16 aged 83. — APL/agencies