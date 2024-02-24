Obituary: Laura Lynch, musician

Laura Lynch. Photo: YouTube

Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch was regarded by her bandmates as the person who brought an infectious energy and humour which gave the famed Texas country music band its early spark. Lynch, a bass player and singer, helped form the band in 1989, and she and her bandmates toured the festival circuit and played small venues without finding fame. In 1992 guitarist Robin Lynn Macy left and Lynch became the band’s lead vocalist. The band finally secured a major label recording deal in 1997 and went on to sell millions of records, but two years beforehand, after three albums released to modest success, Lynch had opted to leave the band. Lynch, 65, was killed in a car crash near El Paso on December 22. — Agencies.