Obituary: Seiji Ozawa, musician

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After working with orchestras in Toronto, San Francisco and Singapore, in 1973 Ozawa became director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, a role he held for 29 years. While living there he made himself an integral part of the community, taking children’s music classes and being a regular at the games of the city’s many pro sports franchises. In 2020, Boston proclaimed his birthday, September 1, "Seiji Ozawa Day". The BSO, always well-regarded, became a powerhouse under Ozawa’s baton, releasing many well-regarded recordings, staging many world premieres, and winning several awards. He also nurtured orchestral music in Japan and organised an annual festival. He died on February 6 aged 88. — Agencies