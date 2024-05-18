Obituary: Vince Power, music promoter

Vince Power attends a private view of "Days Like This" by artists Elizabeth Power and Lucy Smallbone at 99 Projects on July 7, 2022 in London, England. Photo: Getty Images

Wheeler-dealer Vince Power transitioned from running a chain of second-hand stores to being one of the most influential people in the British music industry. The Irish-born country music obsessive bought a small live music venue in 1982 in the north London suburb of Harlesden which he named the Mean Fiddler. It soon became a go-to venue, both for aspiring Irish musicians and emerging acts, including Lloyd Cole and the Commotions, Billy Bragg and The Pogues. His empire expanded to include booking several other venues, and then management of the Reading, Leeds and Fleadh festivals, and buying a stake in Glastonbury. Although there was money to be made, Power was not averse to putting on a show for the sake of seeing it, or saving a venue for sentimental reasons. "I always favour music in front of common sense. It’s in your DNA. I can’t imagine a life without music" he once proclaimed. Power died on March 9 aged 76. — Agencies