Radiohead's Thom Yorke to play solo Christchurch show

Thom Yorke performing in Madrid in 2022. Photo: Getty Images

British musician Thom Yorke will stop off in Christchurch during his first solo tour of New Zealand later this year.

Yorke will draw on music from his Radiohead career as well as various solo and soundtrack projects and his most recent work with The Smile.

Yorke will perform at Christchurch's Wolfbrook Arena on October 23 before heading to Auckland for a show at Spark Arena on October 25.

Yorke is best known as the lead singer and songwriter of the seminal band, Radiohead, which last visited NZ in 2012.

He has also released three solo albums and contributed music to film and theatre projects.

General tickets go on sale at 11am on Monday, June 10, at ticketek.co.nz for Christchurch and at ticketmaster.co.nz for Auckland.