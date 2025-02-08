Rowdy thoughtfulness nailed down

Hard-rocking Australians C.O.F.F.I.N play The Crown Hotel tonight. Photo: supplied

This famously full-throttle band has been making music since the members were children — so audiences can be confident that Sydney hard rockers C.O.F.F.I.N will be a well-oiled machine for their Aotearoa tour this month.

C.O.F.F.I.N — which stands for Children of Finland Fighting in Norway — formed in 2005 when a group of 11-year-old friends had a moment of musical enlightenment after sneaking into a pub gig. They listened enraptured while hiding beneath a table.

Drummer and vocalist Ben Portnoy was one of those children. He says the power of friendship is what has kept C.O.F.F.I.N going strong for so long.

"They go hand in hand, friendship and the band," says Portnoy.

"Friendship glues the band together, and the band cements the friendships.

"Knowing each other so well means we’re aware of each other’s needs and can give each other space and support."

Even the band’s name dates from the earliest days.

"I’m going have to come up with a more cryptic story one day," Portnoy sighs before explaining.

The truth is, the young musicians were unable to settle on a name, until one of their members told the organisers of a DIY venue that their name was Children of Finland.

"The rest of us thought it was a rubbish name," says Portnoy. "But we thought we were obliged to commit to it, so we added Fighting in Norway to make a cool acronym.

"We were really into Scandinavian metal — like Dimmu Borgir and Children Of Bodem — at the time.

"Back in the day, we sounded like a milkshake of all the things we were listening to: metal but also Dead Kennedys and The Misfits. Since then, we’ve been honing our sound, and we’ve finally reached a point where we trust ourselves and our taste," says Portnoy.

"We’re more hard rock now, but it’s a broad genre; it encapsulates a lot."

Two decades later, and with two original members still on the roster, the band are finding international success and critical acclaim.

They have been playing packed out shows overseas and were nominated for an Australia Recording Industry Association (ARIA) award for their latest album, Australia Stops (2023).

On Australia Stops the drums are relentless, the bass and guitar generate a pulsing cushion of rhythm and the lead guitar goes on AC/DC-inspired journeys — sometimes running free, sometimes in a tight conversation with the vocals.

Portnoy’s vocals are low, snarling and sometimes even spluttering; you can almost hear the spit flying.

Although the influence of Iggy Pop and the Stooges is tangible, the style is quintessentially hard rock — or what they call pub rock in Australia — owing much to Motorhead, AC/DC and other sleazy, foot stomping, heavy-metal-influenced bands.

There’s a buzz around this style of music in Australia now. For their Auckland and Wellington shows, the band will be opening for fellow hard rock Australians, the much-hyped — and more punk-leaning — Amyl and the Sniffers.

Portnoy says he thinks that musical scenes come in waves and it’s hard rock’s turn right now. It’s a snowball effect.

"We all prop each other up, so the scene grows." he says.

C.O.F.F.I.N have a reputation for being a political band, but Portnoy rejects this, saying it is just their "commentary on life", their observations.

"We’re just looking around us and saying, ‘doesn’t this seem totally messed up?’."

He mentions White Dog, a song from their 2018 album Piss Up, which has racism as its central theme and a guest appearance from a didgeridoo.

"It connected with people because it wasn’t coming from a preachy place."

The band tries to balance thoughtful content and being a group of guys who like being fun and rowdy, he says.

"Being one doesn’t mean you’re not the other." A live C.O.F.F.I.N performance is unapologetically chaotic and high-energy.

Portnoy says he wants the audience to come away feeling the same as after a big exercise session.

"Also, to feel re-inspired with life and community and connection with other people.

"Nowadays, it’s rare for people to share a non-phone-focused space. A space where you can express yourself freely and be present and let yourself go."

Portnoy encourages everyone to come along.

"Even if you don’t think it will be your cup of tea, the experience and energy is something quite gratifying."

He’s not pushing for ticket sales though.

"If you don’t come to

C.O.F.F.I.N, go and see another band. Live music is an awesome thing."

