Focus makes sense

Flukeko at makesense. Photos: Caitlin Lester

Dunedin electronic dance music fans were treated to a feast of underground talent last Saturday at the makesense club night.

Makesense is the brainchild of musician Billy Foster, who drums in Dunedin bands Pretty Dumb and Shotgun Wedding, and DJs under the name Flukeko.

Foster says his interest lies in underground club culture and artists who are "less mainstream", but most dance events in Dunedin are catered more towards students.

"At student parties people are f***-eyed by seven o’clock and don’t care about the music; they just want somewhere to get wasted."

Foster’s decision to host makesense was "pretty impromptu". He seized an unexpected gap in Pearl Diver’s bookings, eager for the chance to run — and play at — an event that would be "all about the music".

It was a party where people could "dance for five hours straight to techno, bass and breaks".

The makesense ethos is also about providing a platform for new DJs.

"New artists keep the scene fresh," he says.

Foster was reluctant to promise future editions of makesense but I could see his brain turning over as he thought about the possibilities.

"Yeah, you could venture out of the city and see what’s possible away from the bars ... "

Mixed Grill at makesense.

On Saturday night DJ Softserver — Scott Kendall — opened makesense with a live set and a desk full of hardware at the atmospheric venue.

He began with delicious watery arpeggios before an infectiously danceable bassline rose up.

For the duration of his set, DJ Softserver kept everyone on their toes with an incredibly eclectic performance — including live synthesis and keys, Latin beats, rock ’n’ roll, hip-hop and a surprise sample of Gangnam Style.

Occasionally he would include discordant or abrasive tones, which were a more-than-friendly nod to the more experimental side of electronic music.

The highlight of the night — for me — was when DJ Softserver began to sing. An excited murmur swept through the audience as his smooth and lo-fi crooning nestled among the beats.

This was only his second show and it was a little rough around the edges, but even the messiness of his technical difficulties had a certain charm.

Next up was Mixed Grill — the stage name of DJ Ava Trevella.

DJ Softserver.

Also playing her second public DJ set, she gave a consummately slick performance, heavy on the dubstep with some techno and other surprises thrown in.

Mixed Grill held the audience in the palm of her hand as they picked up on her calm, confident energy, dancing behind her apple laptop.

Her set favoured a dark and driving sound, with a certain coldness in its otherworldly grumbles and graunches.

But just when I thought I had her pinned, she dropped a folk song full of whistles and transported the audience to a pastoral paradise. The audience smiled, someone shouted "you rule", and Mixed Grill acknowledged them with a smile of her own.

Before the show she’d said, "I want to surprise people, take them on a journey".

She certainly managed that.

Flukeko was next up and played to an initially diminished crowd, who were exhausted after dancing to Mixed Grill.

Natsu at makesense.

His techno set was smooth and solid with a vaguely ’90s flavour to it (the ’90s are back baby!). It had a cruisey, chilled-out quality and would not have been out of place in a cool lounge bar. I caught myself leaning against Pearl Diver’s bar, waving my drink airily, and declaiming, "It’s just want you want right now isn’t it? Some good bloody techno!".

There was little in the way of surprises, which was appreciated by a crowd craving a palate cleanser. Before long the dance floor was full again, as everyone revelled in the joys of Flukeko’s "skin tingling bass" — as one audience member described it.

The final set of the night was from Natsu, the project of Nathaniel Soo.

By this stage my notes had become less comprehensive, as I was busy having a really good time. Natsu played a fast set and pumped his fist in the air as he worked the crowd into a frenzy.

His set was initially uplifting and fun, with deep bass and a dense multi-layered quality. Melodies would pop through, only to get whirled away again.

Later the music took on an industrial, heavier vibe. Natsu would let jarring moments of silence settle over the dancefloor only to break them with a perfectly timed drop.

Only the most committed dancers remained by this stage.

Exhausted, I sat with a beer and watched. I agreed with Foster, Dunedin definitely needed more of this.