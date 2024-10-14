Sir Cliff Richard announces four NZ shows

Sir Cliff Richard performing in London last year. Photo: Getty Images

Sir Cliff Richard, one of Britain's all-time greatest hit makers, is coming to New Zealand to perform four shows next year.

The 84-year-old singer, known for "Living Doll", "We Don't Talk Anymore", and "Devil Woman", was last in Aotearoa in 2013.

His Can't Stop Me Now tour will begin in Auckland (Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre on 14 and 15 November), before heading to Wellington (Michael Fowler Centre, 17 November) and Christchurch (Christchurch Town Hall, 19 November).

Sir Cliff has sold in excess of 250 million records worldwide and remains the only artist to achieve UK Top 5 albums across eight consecutive decades.

His charitable work earned him a knighthood in 1995.

Tickets will be available at Live Nation and Mellen Events, with the pre-sale starting on 16 October and the general sale beginning on 18 October.