Surviving Beatles join Dolly Parton on Let It Be cover

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, the two living members of The Beatles, have reunited for a cover of their 1970 hit Let It Be on country singer Dolly Parton's coming rock album.

Parton released the single on Friday ahead of the November debut of her album Rockstar. McCartney sang and played piano while Starr played drums on the recording.

Former Beatles Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney attend the world premiere of The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years in 2016. Photo: Reuters/file photo

Two other music luminaries joined the collaboration, Parton said. Peter Frampton played guitar and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac did percussion.

"I mean, seriously, how much better does it get?" Parton wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Rockstar album was inspired by Parton's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. It will include nine original songs and 21 covers with an all-star list of collaborators, including Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks, Debbie Harry, Joan Jett and Chris Stapleton.