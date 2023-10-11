NZ comedian Cal Wilson dies at 53

Cal Wilson posing with her award-winning portrait. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi-born comedian Cal Wilson has died in Sydney at the age of 53.

Wilson’s management confirmed the news to news.com.au that the popular stand-up and TV personality, originally from Christchurch passed away surrounded by family and friends at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

“We are devastated to share the news that Cal Wilson, the much-loved stand-up comedian, writer and actor died today, surrounded by family and friends after a short illness at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney,” the statement by Token Artists read.

“Cal’s generosity, talent and friendship have been constants in the Australian comedy scene for the last twenty years. Cal was loved by her family, friends, fans and peers and a huge hole has been torn in the heart of our community.

“Originally from Christchurch, New Zealand, Cal moved to Melbourne in 2003 to star in the sketch show, Skithouse. She went on to become one of Australia’s best-known comedians with appearances on Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Would I Lie To You and in her own Netflix stand-up special.”

Wilson became a fixture on the Australian comedy circuit, performing in the Melbourne Comedy Festival a total of 14 times. She eventually became a member of its board.

On screen, she appeared on Australian show Have You Been Paying Attention? and co-hosted The Great Australian Bake-Off which was in production at the time of Wilson’s first admission to hospital.

“In lockdown, Cal made elaborate and ridiculous headdresses that she shared with her online community and a painting of Cal wearing a headdress made of doll parts and Christmas baubles featured in the 2023 Archibald Prize, taking out the Packing Room Prize,” Token Artists’ statement continued.

According to news.com.au Wilson is survived by her husband, Chris, and son, Digby.