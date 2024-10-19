Obituary: Kenneth Cope, actor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Best known for playing spectral detective Marty Hopkirk, British actor and writer Kenneth Cope was a regular on TV screens for decades. The Liverpool-born, Bristol-trained actor played character roles in films and TV series from the 1950s on, getting his first big break when landing the part of Jed Stone on Coronation Street: he played the character from 1961-66, before reprising the role in 2008. Cope landed his leading role in detective TV series Randall and Hopkirk (Deceased) through sheer chance: the production team had been unable to find the right actor, but one of them ended up at the table beside Cope at a restaurant that night. The show ran for two years and retains a cult following. Cope, who had also been a part of the Carry On film team, went on to appear in shows such as Brookside, Doctors, The Bill and Last of the Summer Wine. Cope married actress Renny Lister; their two sons achieved prominence as musicians and daughter Martha is an actress in her own right. Cope died on September 11 aged 93. — Agencies