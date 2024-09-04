Between you and me

What are you watching and why?

"I like to watch renovation shows. It’s something that I quite enjoy. What you can do with something a bit tatty and making it really nice!"

What are you reading, and why?

"I read my bible. I’m a Christian and I like to read the word of God and see what God is saying."

What’s your favourite weekend past time?

"Spending time with the chickens, I raise chickens, and I spend time with my family."

What’s your favourite place in Gore, and why?

"The multisports centre is my absolute favourite place to go. The people are always friendly, the water is always warm. It’s just great."