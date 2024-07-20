Obituary: James Laurenson, actor

New Zealand actor James Laurenson, circa 1975. Photo: Getty Images

New Zealand-born actor James Laurenson cut his teeth under the direction of Dame Ngaio Marsh on the Christchurch stage, going on to a successful career in Britain.

A noted classical actor, Laurenson played Piers Gaveston opposite Sir Ian McKellan in a 1969 production of Marlowe’s Edward II, which was later filmed — a clinch between the two actors is regarded as one of, if not the first gay kiss on British television.

Although best known as a stage actor, notable screen roles included a brief stay on Coronation Street and an ongoing role as the royal doctor Sir John Weir in The Crown.

James Laurenson died April 18 aged 84. — Agencies