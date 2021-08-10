Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Age-Grade & Schools Rugby Finals

    By Luke Chapman
    Watch all the action of the Age-Grade & School Rugby Finals live online this Saturday from 10:30am.
     
    Get great commentary, interviews and the best seat in the house with thanks to Channel 39 and major sponsors Garador.
     

     

    UNDER 85 KG FINAL

    Carisbrook Bushpigs v Lincoln Finned-Eels

    LIVE from 10.30am

     

    CHAMPIONSHIP COLTS FINAL

    Kaikorai Undertakers vs Kaikorai Cobras

    LIVE from 12.30pm

     

    1st XV FINAL

    Otago Boys vs Southland Boys

    LIVE from 2.10pm

     

    PREMIER DIVISION 1 COLTS

    Kaikorai Devils vs Dunedin Mako

    LIVE from 3.50pm

     

    Can't watch live? Check out the replay on Channel 39 from 1pm Saturday August 21.

     
     
