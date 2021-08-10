Age-Grade & Schools Rugby Finals

Watch all the action of the Age-Grade & School Rugby Finals live online this Saturday from 10:30am.

Garador. Get great commentary, interviews and the best seat in the house with thanks to Channel 39 and major sponsors

UNDER 85 KG FINAL Carisbrook Bushpigs v Lincoln Finned-Eels LIVE from 10.30am CHAMPIONSHIP COLTS FINAL Kaikorai Undertakers vs Kaikorai Cobras LIVE from 12.30pm 1st XV FINAL Otago Boys vs Southland Boys LIVE from 2.10pm PREMIER DIVISION 1 COLTS Kaikorai Devils vs Dunedin Mako LIVE from 3.50pm

Can't watch live? Check out the replay on Channel 39 from 1pm Saturday August 21.

Proudly sponsored by