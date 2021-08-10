Age-Grade & Schools Rugby Finals

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Watch all the action of the Age-Grade & School Rugby Finals live online this Saturday from 10:30am.
Get great commentary, interviews and the best seat in the house with thanks to Channel 39 and major sponsors Garador.
UNDER 85 KG FINAL
Carisbrook Bushpigs v Lincoln Finned-Eels
LIVE from 10.30am
CHAMPIONSHIP COLTS FINAL
Kaikorai Undertakers vs Kaikorai Cobras
LIVE from 12.30pm
1st XV FINAL
Otago Boys vs Southland Boys
LIVE from 2.10pm
PREMIER DIVISION 1 COLTS
Kaikorai Devils vs Dunedin Mako
LIVE from 3.50pm
Can't watch live? Check out the replay on Channel 39 from 1pm Saturday August 21.
