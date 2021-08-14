Saturday, 14 August 2021

Undertakers triumph in junior colts final

    In the second of today's four games at Forsyth Barr Stadium, the Kaikorai Undertakers and the Kaikorai Cobras faced off in the junior colts final.

    The Undertakers dispatched the Cobras 47-22 to take the title.

    Earlier today the Bush Pigs beat the Lincoln Short-Finned Eels in the South Island final of the Barbarians under-85kg tournament.

    Otago Boys’ High School and Southland Boys’ High School will play later in the final of the Otago premier schools competition, before the Kaikorai Devils and the Dunedin Makos meet in the premier colts final.

