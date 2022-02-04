Dunedin Bowls Live

With over 35,564 registered people across the country playing the sport it is continuing to prove its popularity in the 2021/22 season. That sport being Lawn Bowls and once again the Southern Television – Channel 39 crew will be out and about on a Saturday morning to cover over the summer months. Our aim will be to cover a range of clubs and a range of competitions from both the men’s and women’s games in ‘Rub of the Green’.

option of watching via live stream on odt.co.nz or watching the game on air on a Saturday night or Sunday afternoon. The match up is between Fairfield and Taieri Bowling clubs.

The coverage will include commentary from our seasoned Dave Underwood who is not only very excited to have bowls back being covered but also to be calling the shots each game. Dave will also be inviting guests on to give some commentary as to what is happening in their clubs and competitions.

‘Rub of the Green’ games will be live streamed on to odt.co.nz from 9am Saturday and will be screened on Southern Television – Channel 39 (Freeview HD Dunedin and Invercargill) Saturday at 7pm and Sunday from 2pm.

Saturday 5th February - Fairfield Bowling Club

Saturday 29 January - Leith Bowling Club

Saturday 22 January 2022 - Taieri Bowling Club

Saturday 18th December - Green Island

Dunedin Lawn Bowls coverage

Rub of the Green Youtube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0zbatmx4yHPnxediQOH7TA