Hold your event at the Edgar Centre and celebrate in style!

Edgar Centre has space for any type of function or event that you can dream up.

They host birthday parties for all ages, designed as you want them, in a space to suit. They also host family reunions, graduations, workplace parties, funerals, and sports team functions throughout the year. The Metro Direct Lounge can hold up to 200 people for an unforgettable occasion.

Whether it is a breakfast buffet for 50 or a dinner for 1200, they can accommodate you. As Dunedin's largest dinner venue (the More FM Arena), they can arrange catering solutions that meet your needs exactly and at a very competitive rate.

The multi-purpose venue hosts several trade shows and expos each year, with ample space for exhibitors and parking for visitors. The More FM Arena is a large self contained space that offers plenty of scope for big events, while they also have smaller areas available for smaller events too.

The venue is a popular choice when it comes to hosting your meeting. With stunning harbour views from the first floor lounges and ample free parking, the Edgar Centre offers a quality experience from start to end. Cafe and catering facilities are available, and the experienced events team will ensure everything runs smoothly.

Contact the functions manager to discuss your requirements: functions@edgarcentre.co.nz