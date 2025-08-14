Eye Institute: What is a droopy eyelid?

Dr Rona Silkiss, Oculoplastic, lacrimal and orbital Surgeon

As we age, many of us notice changes around our eyes – perhaps one eyelid starts to look lower than the other, or our vision feels slightly obstructed. A ‘droopy eyelid’ is a common concern which can result from three different causes. Some people experience just one of the causes or may have a combination of two or even all three of the causes.

Ptosis

Ptosis commonly refers to the drooping of the upper eyelid, where the eyelid margin sits lower than normal. This can make one eye appear smaller or cause the brow to lift higher to compensate. In moderate to severe cases, ptosis can reduce the upper field of vision.

Ptosis may occur at birth or develop due to aging, long-term contact lens wear, eye surgery, trauma, or neurological conditions. Treatment involves a minor outpatient procedure under local anaesthetic, where one of the

eyelid’s lifting muscle is tightened to restore proper height and function.

Dermatochalasis

This condition involves loose, sagging skin on the upper eyelid, often due to aging or less commonly repeated swelling episodes (known as blepharochalasis). It can lead to wrinkling and, in more advanced cases can even obstruct the top part of the field of vision.

A blepharoplasty can correct this by removing excess skin and sometimes fat, improving both vision and appearance.

Brow Ptosis

Sometimes, the eyebrow itself droops, causing the upper eyelid to appear hooded. This can be hereditary or age-related. Several brow lift procedures are available, tailored to individual needs.

The good news

The encouraging news is that all three types of droopy eyelids – whether caused by muscle weakness, excess skin, or a low-set brow – can be safely and effectively treated. These are delicate outpatient procedures designed to restore not only your vision but also the aesthetic appearance of your eyes, often resulting in a more refreshed and youthful look.