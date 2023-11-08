The Finalists - Grand Business South Awards 2023

Welcome to the very first edition of The Finalists, the publication dedicated to sharing the stories of those businesses that are finalists in The Grand Business South Awards for 2023.

Business South is committed to empowering businesses across Otago and Southland and this prestigious event is set to honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses in the region. Entries exceeded last year’s event and the judges have said that the quality of applications has been extraordinary.

This publication will showcase remarkable businesses and entrepreneurs who have demonstrated resilience, innovation, and excellence in their fields. With a mission to foster economic growth and development across the region, Business South believes in recognising and promoting the accomplishments of local businesses. The event will feature an array of finalists from diverse sectors, each representing the thriving business landscape of Otago and Southland. These finalists have displayed exceptional dedication and determination to succeed, making a positive impact on their communities.

The Grand Business South Awards event promises to be a night of inspiration and celebration, uniting businesses from all walks of life. Stay tuned for the winners' announcements and join us in recognising the exceptional contributions of our finalists.

Together, we will continue to drive success and growth throughout the region.

I look forward to seeing you all at this showcase event on the 17th November

Mike Collins

CEO, Business South

A MESSAGE FROM THE GRAND CASINO

The board, staff and management of Grand Casino are incredibly proud to be the major sponsor of the Grand Business South Awards of 2023, which supports the aspiration for our region economically and rewards business excellence for Otago and Southland.

As a sponsor, we are continually surprised and excited by the caliber of businesses that have entered these awards. The awards allow us to recognise the finalists and their teams dedication, innovation, creativity, resilience, and drive to deliver business excellence on a national or global scale, all while remaining dedicated to Otago and Southland.

We congratulate the Otago Daily Times for creating this publication so that we can share with you our finalists' stories. I’m sure you too can be proud of our region and hopefully be inspired to share your business' success in the future.

The Grand Casino congratulates all the finalists and wishes them all the best of luck at the Grand Business South Awards on November 17, 2023.

Dominique Dowding

CEO, Grand Casino

DISTINGUISHED LEADER AWARD

The Distinguished Leader Award recognises exceptional individuals who have made remarkable contributions to the community. Supporting this award is the Dunedin City Council who believes it aligns with their commitment to acknowledge

and honour the inspiring leaders whose dedication and innovative efforts have significantly impacted our city.

The award highlights the recipients achievements, celebrates their successes and also inspires others to strive for excellence.