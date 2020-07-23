Haere Mai and Welcome to Logan Park High School

Logan Park High School is an inspiring and supportive place to learn and grow.

We want all students to be motivated, respectful and to develop their creativity.

We try to inspire every individual.

We know that students need to feel happy and to belong in order to flourish. We work hard on making our school a caring, kind and inclusive community where everyone can find their place, make good friends and discover their potential.

Logan Park High School has a well-deserved reputation for being a premier hub of creativity in the Dunedin secondary education sphere. Many of the city’s high achievers in every field whether academic, creative, sport, music, leadership or service have been fostered and nurtured by the dynamic, supportive "blue sky" thinking our school embodies and encourages.

We are in the business of growing balanced young people. Our talented staff ensure that all students discover the necessary knowledge and skills to place them confidently on the road to becoming life-long learners.

Our students continue to excel in NCEA qualifications. In New Zealand’s premier academic NZQA Scholarship exams our students regularly win top scholarships and we have sustained these results for over 20 years.

Logan Park graduates have won hundreds of thousands of dollars in university scholarships in the past 3 years, including securing the most prestigious New Zealand university scholarships.

Our ex-students have distinguished themselves in almost every area: medicine, law, film, theatre, music, gaming, programming, construction, architecture, sports, academia, teaching, marketing, writing to name a few.

Whether you are into Art, Chemistry, Maths, Languages, Film-making,Technology, Music, Drama, Sports or the Environment, we’ll help you design a course that challenges and excites you.

Every year we welcome and encourage new students.

Enrolments close on August 13, 2020. Click HERE to find out more