The great Anzac biscuit debate: crunchy or chewy?

Harraways – NZ’s favourite homegrown rolled oats – have been used to bake delicious golden Anzac biscuits for generations. These biscuits honour our New Zealand servicemen and women.

Chef Josh Emett bakes traditional Anzac biscuits every year as a fond tribute to his grandfather, Rayner Puch, Lieutenant of the 24th Battalion – a proud WWII veteran and a true Kiwi who embodied the spirit of bravery and camaraderie.

In 2025, Josh decided it was time to change things up a little, creating a special Orange & Date Anzac biscuit recipe. Using a vanilla pod, desiccated coconut; dates and orange zest, these Anzac biscuits are truly magnificent! Josh has used homegrown Harraways Rolled Oats in his recipe, however the Harraways Extra Creamy Oats pack will deliver biscuits every bit as delicious, with a slightly different texture.

Both recipe details follow. Will you stick with the classic or try the orange and date twist? The choice is yours!

Classic Anzac biscuit

1 cup of either Harraways Rolled Oats or Harraways Extra Creamy Scotch Oats

50g butter

2 tbsp golden syrup

⅓ cup caster sugar

¾ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup plain flour

½ tsp baking soda

2 tbsp warm water

Pinch Sea salt

1. Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and golden syrup together over low heat. Stir until well combined, then remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

3. In a small bowl, mix the baking soda with warm water, and then add it to the melted butter and golden syrup mixture. Stir well.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients, Harraways Rolled Oats or Harraways Extra Creamy Scotch Oats, caster sugar, desiccated coconut, and plain flour.

5. Pour the melted butter mixture into the dry ingredients bowl and mix until smooth and well combined.

6. Take spoonfuls of the mixture and roll them into balls. Place them on the prepared baking trays, and flatten with your hand. Sprinkle with sea salt.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for about 18 minutes or until the biscuits are a deep golden brown.

8. Remove from the oven and allow the biscuits to cool on the trays for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

Date and orange Anzac biscuit

1 cup of either Harraways Rolled Oats or Harraways Extra Creamy Oats

50g butter

2 tbsp golden syrup

⅓ cup caster sugar

¾ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup plain flour

½ tsp baking soda

2 tbsp warm water

Pinch Sea salt

8 dates finely chopped

1 vanilla pod seeded

Zest 1 orange

1. Preheat your oven to 175°C (350°F). Line a baking tray with baking paper.

2. In a small saucepan, melt the butter, golden syrup, chopped dates, vanilla and orange zest together over low heat. Stir until well combined, then remove from heat and let it cool slightly.

3. In a small bowl, mix the baking soda with warm water, and then add it to the melted butter and golden syrup mixture. Stir well.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients, Harraways Rolled Oats or Harraways Extra Creamy Oats, caster sugar, desiccated coconut, and plain flour.

5.Pour the melted butter mixture into the dry ingredients bowl and mix until smooth and well combined.

6. Take spoonfuls of the mixture and roll them into balls. Place them on the prepared baking trays and flatten with your hand. Sprinkle with sea salt.

7. Bake in the preheated oven for about 18 minutes or until the biscuits are a deep golden brown.

8. Remove from the oven and allow the biscuits to cool on the trays for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

Find more recipes on Harraways.co.nz