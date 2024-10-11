Table Hill Road - Enrich your lifestyle, preserve a legacy

Milton - Table Hill Road

Deadline Friday 8th November 2024 - (unless sold prior)

Experience the very best of country living with Table Hill Farm, an award winning 190 hectare gem set in an idyllic landscape. This beautifully developed farm offers everything you need, from rolling paddocks to lush gullies filled with Kanuka, providing shelter, stunning views and perspective.

With sheep, beef, and deer facilities in place, along with top-notch infrastructure including, covered yards, a woolshed, implement sheds, cattle yards, and a cozy three-bedroom cottage, you'll have all the tools for successful farming. The land's history of re-grassing, excellent fencing, reliable summer climate and reticulated water supply further enhance its top productivity.

The wonderful native gullies ensure the farm is a hunters paradise! The central pond offers a picturesque spot for an eco-lodge or duck hunting hide. Plus, there's agri-tourism potential, given the farm's beauty and prime location just 40min from Dunedin International airport, within an hour of Dunedin city and 12km from Milton.

Preservation of this land, and the ecosystem which flourishes within it is a legacy that has been created by generations before, creating an opportunity for those passionate about the environment and seeking a home in paradise. Table Hill is a unique and special offering in the heart of the Clutha district. To experience Table Hill Farm, please call to view.

