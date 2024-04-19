Christchurch vegan chocolate scores top award

Christchurch chocolatier and pastry chef Nel Vincencio with some of his award winning products. Photo: Supplied

A Christchurch-made chocolate touted as being "so good it doesn't taste vegan" has been crowned supreme champion at this year's Outstanding Food Producer Awards.

Mind Your Temper's Black Forest Bonbon is a plant-based chocolate made with coconut milk.

The flavour is among a range of vegan chocolates available, thanks to Christchurch chocolatier and pastry chef Nel Vincencio.

Vincencio said people "become suspicious and expect it won't taste good" when they learn the chocolates are vegan or plant-based, but clearly the Outstanding Food Producer Award judges were not discouraged.

The Black Forest Bonbon was said to have "perfect gloss and shine" and "outstanding developed flavour".

Alongside the title of supreme champion, it was also deemed bonbon champion.

The honours are among a haul of 13 medals for the dessert-maker, of which six are gold medals, and were chosen from more than 355 entries from food and drink producers across the motu.

For Vincencio, they are relatively early successes, as the Filipino-born chocolatier only established his Christchurch business in 2020.

Awards head judge Lauraine Jacobs said it was exciting judging the range of entries.

"After eight years ... producers have even more imagination and show more innovation in presentation and taste as they develop new food ideas.

Chocolates from the award-winning Mind Your Temper. Photo: Supplied

"There's always a danger that new ideas can be over the top - but this year there was plenty to stimulate the palate without making really good, natural food too over-spiced and processed.

"It's also pleasing to note there's still a place for both tiny operators alongside the major food producers to stock our pantries and stores."

Additional winners include Charlie's Gelato, Matangi Angus Beef, Six Barrel Soda, Wild Child Ferments, Akaroa King Salmon, Opito Bay Salt and many more.