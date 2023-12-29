Spectacular flavour, minimum fuss

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"Here, it’s all about the way you layer up the ingredients."
The key is having a few different large platters tucked away that are perfect for serving salads like this.
Mexican chicken salad
Serves 6
Ready in 30 minutes
Chipotle dressing
½ cup thick mayo
1½ Tbsp chipotle sauce
1 Tbsp lemon or lime juice
¼ tsp paprika
¼ tsp salt
Salad
1 cup brown rice
800g chicken breasts
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp ground cumin
1 Tbsp paprika
1 tsp salt
2 corn cobs
1 iceberg lettuce, chopped
200g cherry tomatoes, halved
100g plain corn chips
Flesh of 3 avocados, sliced
1 spring onion, finely sliced
2 Tbsp chopped fresh coriander (optional)
Method
To make the chipotle dressing, whisk the ingredients in a small bowl. Chill until needed.
Cook the rice according to the packet instructions. Allow to cool.
Cut the chicken breasts in half horizontally. Whisk the oil, cumin, paprika and salt in a large dish, add the chicken and turn to coat. Chill until needed.
Heat a barbecue grill or large frying pan to a high heat, add the chicken and cook for about 4 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Grill the corn cobs at the same time.
Allow the chicken to rest while you slice the corn kernels off the cobs and assemble the salad.
Arrange the lettuce on a large serving platter, then scatter with the rice, corn kernels, tomatoes and corn chips.
Slice the chicken and arrange on top of the salad, along with the avocado slices. Scatter with the spring onion and coriander (if using).
Drizzle some chipotle dressing over the salad and serve the rest in a jug on the side.
Tips and tricks:
To get ahead, the chicken can be marinated the day before.
I like to microwave corn cobs with the husks on for 3 minutes before grilling them on the barbecue.
The book
Summer Favourites, by Vanya Insull (published by Allen & Unwin, RRP $39.99)