Commissioner backs proposed youth hub

A proposed central Dunedin youth hub has been given the tick of approval by the Chief Children’s Commissioner, who says it would be a "game-changer" for offering support services to the city’s young people.

Dr Claire Achmad was in Dunedin yesterday as a guest speaker at the "Lighting the Fire" Child, Youth Mental Health and Addictions Conference, hosted by Mirror Services in the Glenroy Auditorium.

The child and youth mental health, addictions and social services provider is among those who submitted on the Dunedin City Council’s 2025-34 long-term plan.

In its submission, director Deb Fraser-Komene said they were advocating for "significant investment and support" to establish a youth hub for Dunedin.

"This initiative is vital to ensuring that all rangatahi in Ōtepoti have the opportunity to lead healthy, safe, and valued lives, enabling them to fulfil their potential and contribute positively to their communities."

It requested $30,000 of funding per annum over nine years.

After her address, Dr Achmad said everywhere she went around the country she was told by mokopuna (descendants) about the importance of youth-focused spaces that could give them a place to be themselves.

"And so that’s why I’m so pleased to hear about the development of the hub here in Otepoti.

"I think that will really be a game-changer in terms of creating some of those spaces."

She encouraged the mokopuna of Otago to "continue to be bold" in making their voices heard on the matters and decisions that affected their lives.

"This is their world, it is their community, and it is only right that they should have a say."

Mrs Fraser-Komene said support from the council would be important to help launch the project.

It would be "designed by youth and for youth" and have multi-agency involvement with a social housing function, she said.

Charity organisation Tamariki Together (T&T) announced in January its own plans to open a new two-storey headquarters in St Andrew St in June.

Founder and director Tanga Tiatoa said at the time its top floor, to be known as "K-Block", was planned to host a hub where youth leaders could engage with participants aged from 8 to 24 on a one-on-one basis or in small groups.

The ground floor would welcome any of Dunedin’s youth, including those at the city’s bus hub, Mr Tiatoa said.

T&T recently received $85,000 from the Lottery Grants Board to help develop its venue.

