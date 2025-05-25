Retail trio vacating Queenstown Mall

Smiggle, Dotti and Jay Jays are all departing The Mall. PHOTO: PHILIP CHANDLER

Three side-by-side chain stores near the top of Queenstown Mall are for sale as their leases expire.

Sharing the same landlord, they’re stationery chain Smiggle and clothing chains Dotti and Jay Jays.

They’ve all been owned by The Just Group which has tenanted the stores for 20 years.

The same group also owns Just Jeans and Peter Alexander sleepwear around the corner in Camp St, but they’re not for sale.

Altogether, the three for sale occupy 422sqm with 20.5m of Mall frontage.

Colliers Queenstown, which has listed them, states they’re available for new tenancies from July.

A sign on Smiggle’s door reads: "Unfortunately due to rapid changes in the area Smiggle Queenstown will be closing down.

"We will not be moving to a new location."

The notice also says its last day of trading will be June 18.

Interestingly, when Mountain Scene reported two retailers in January urging CBD retailers open later at night, these three prime stores were revealed to be among those having the earliest closing time of 5pm.

Meanwhile, the unoccupied store opposite, which has been undergoing renovation for some time, has been leased to lifestyle clothing brand Tommy Bahama.