Driver in hospital as cattle truck crashes near Timaru

One person has been transported to hospital after a cattle truck crash south of Timaru.

A police spokesman said the cattle truck crashed in Waimate Highway near Stowells Rd just before 1pm.

The driver sustained minor to moderate injuries and the road was blocked at present.

Animal control services had been notified.

Hato Hone St John responded with one ambulance and two rapid response units to the scene.

One patient was assessed, treated and transported to Timaru hospital in a moderate condition.

NZTA Waka Kotahi asked motorists follow directions of emergency services or delay their journey.