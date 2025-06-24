Police hunt for motorcyclist after fatal hit-and-run

The motorcyclist police say was involved in a fatal hit and run. Photo: Supplied / Police

Police have released more information about the motorcyclist who hit a pedestrian in Rotorua before driving off.

The pedestrian, who later died in hospital, was 24-year-old Paige Johnson from Rotorua.

Police continue to hunt for the motorcyclist, and are appealing for help from the public.

They believe he is male, with a distinctive full-length tattoo on his left leg and that he was riding a black and gold Kawasaki Ninja 600cc.

CCTV footage provided by the public has helped police build a picture of his movements after the collision. The motorbike is seen travelling from Edmund Road on to Clayton Road, then along Thomas Road and in to Gordon Road, heading east.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen, Rotorua CIB, says a significant police presence has been in and around this area on Tuesday, and police have been speaking with residents and gathering further information.

"The response has been extremely positive, with several valuable pieces of information being received.

"Police are also continuing to support Paige's family, who are devastated by his loss.

"Both Paige's family and Police reiterate our appeal to anyone with knowledge of this incident, the motorcycle, or its rider to contact Police - either directly or anonymously via Crime Stoppers."

Van Kempen says police are asking the motorcyclist to come forward and do the right thing for their own sake and for a grieving family.

"We know Paige's death will likely be weighing heavily on this person and it is important that we speak to them to understand the full picture of what occurred."

Anyone assisting people involved in the incident in a way that intentionally hinders the police investigation could have serious consequences, he said.