World Vegan Day celebrated with lunch

Let Them Eat Vegan owner Brylie Meng (left) and Dunedin Ōtepoti Vegan Society (Doves) co-organiser Juanita Bielecki-Knox offer samples of "not salami", "not pepperoni" and "not cheese" at a celebration at Burns Hall on Saturday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A taste of the plant-based lifestyle was on offer in Dunedin on Saturday to celebrate World Vegan Day.

The event at Burns Hall included a potluck lunch and samples of vegan products.

Dunedin Ōtepoti Vegan Society co-organiser Juanita Bielecki-Knox said people were becoming more interested in veganism, and the food options had improved significantly.

"It’s just getting better all the time really."

During the event she helped to run a stall offering samples of meat and cheese alternatives from a vegan deli , and said people who tried samples were amazed.

"It’s not surprising because I know how good this stuff is, but if you’ve tried only the supermarket vegan cheese alternatives, you try this stuff and it’s like, ‘oh my gosh, this this is really good’."

Turnout was high despite the bad weather, and a mix of vegans and non-vegans came along, she said.

"We do get a lot of people who aren’t even vegan at all, or vegetarian.

"They just, for whatever reason, like the food and the sort of events we run."

As well as a range of stalls, the event also included live music, a raffle, and health and outreach workshops.

